ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Kimberly Phillips

Kimberly Phillips, 64, passed away Oct. 10 in Scott City. Known for her work as an interior designer and florist, she leaves behind family and friends who cherish her memory.

Kimberly Phillips
Kimberly Phillips

Kimberly Ann Phillips, 64, of Scott City died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at her home.

She was born April 16, 1960, in Cape Girardeau to Marjorie Ann Monroe Smith, who survives, and the late William Franklin Phillips.

Kimberly lived in Cape Girardeau and Scott City most of her life, and had worked as an interior designer and then also as a florist for Francine’s in downtown Cape Girardeau. She later worked at HAVCO Wood Products in Scott City.

She attended Church on the Rock at Sikeston.

Surviving in addition to her mother is her daughter, Kristy L. Babb-Richards; her grandchildren, Dylan Sides and Mariah Sides; her brother and sister-in- law, Jim and Sherry Phillips; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held.

McMikle Funeral Home of Sikeston is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be share at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.

