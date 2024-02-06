Kerry Baugher Sr.

Kerry Lee Baugher Sr., 86, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home.

He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Lawrence and Elsie Mae Woodard Baugher. He and Dianne Gulley Stephens were married Sept. 16, 2002, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Kerry was a graduate of Shawnee High School, received an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and a master's in education from Southeast Missouri State University.

He started his career as a teacher and coach at the Tamms (Illinois) Grade School and worked in the Egyptian School District for 34 years. He was a past president of Illinois Retired Teachers Association. Also, after retirement from teaching, he worked for his son at Baugher Financial for 15 years.

Kerry was a former mayor of Tamms and served on the Village Board for many years.

He attended Discover Life in Cape Girardeau.