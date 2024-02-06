Kerry Baugher Sr.

Kerry Lee Baugher Sr., 86, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home.
He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Lawrence and Elsie Mae Woodard Baugher. He and Dianne Gulley Stephens were married Sept. 16, 2002, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Kerry was a graduate of Shawnee High School, received an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and a master's in education from Southeast Missouri State University.
He started his career as a teacher and coach at the Tamms (Illinois) Grade School and worked in the Egyptian School District for 34 years. He was a past president of Illinois Retired Teachers Association. Also, after retirement from teaching, he worked for his son at Baugher Financial for 15 years.
Kerry was a former mayor of Tamms and served on the Village Board for many years.
He attended Discover Life in Cape Girardeau.
He loved singing and was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Baugher of Cape Girardeau; three sons, Tim Pappas of Jackson, Kerry Lee (Jennifer) Baugher Jr. of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Michael Darren (April) Stephens of Scott City; three daughters, Toni (Russ) Lipe of Maryville, Illinois, Angela (Rick) Blechle of Cape Girardeau and Nichole (Chris) Fields of Millersville; sister, Diana Kelley of Cape Girardeau; 13 grandchildren, Ty Matthew, Jacob, Trey, Carson, Blair, Brooke, Brock, Andrew, Rachael, Malorie, Morgan, Makayla and Lilly; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Lawrence "Jack" Baugher; brother, Richard Baugher; and sister, Beverly June Winans.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home, with Chuck Goforth officiating. Burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis in honor of Lilly Stephens.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.