Julie Ratz

RED BUD, Ill. — The beautiful soul of Julie Ann Ratz, 67, of Red Bud left this earth Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Julie spent her childhood and young adult life moving for her father’s work and planted her roots in Red Bud, where her family survives. She became involved in many organizations where she could experience lifelong memories with her boys. Cub Scouts, Boy and Girl Scouts and baseball games were where you could find her gentle smile watching them succeed. Julie also had active roles at St. John’s Lutheran Church and school, serving on various committees, volunteering her time and ultimately taking a position as the church secretary for 20 years until she retired.

Just because Julie was dedicated to her family did not mean she passed up a good time! Road trips full of adventure, family gatherings and “mandatory” GIGGLES investment club meetings were never declined. She traveled yearly to the annual Basket Bee in Dayton, Ohio, where she received top sales awards and nationwide recognition for her commitment to the Longaberger basket company.

In Julie’s 67 years of life, the family and friends she has left behind will desperately miss her. Julie was the wife of William H. Ratz for 47 years; daughter of Mary Jo and the late James D. Shelton; mother of James "Jamie" and Jonathan Ratz; grandmother of Carson and Shelbie Ratz; sister of Jodie (Adam) Herman; sister-in-law of Carolyn (Rick) Cooper; aunt of Angela Cooper and Rebecca (Tom) Cooper Westcott; and great-aunt of Olive and Hazel Westcott.