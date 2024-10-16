All sections
ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

John James

John "Jack" James, a beloved community member and insurance professional from Marble Hill, passes at 85. Celebrate his life and legacy at Creekside Faith Fellowship on Oct. 14.

story image illustation

MARBLE HILL — John “Jack” L. James, 85, of Marble Hill died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Marble Hill to Lindell and Fern Williams James.

Jack grew up in Marble Hill. He attended the University of Missouri at Rolla for two years before he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he returned to the area and worked at Lutesville Ford in the parts and service department and then moved on to selling cars.

In 1970, he began a career in the insurance industry, establishing James Insurance Agency of Lutesville. He then sold his business and began working as a regional insurance manager for American States Insurance, living in Hannibal and Springfield, Illinois.

When he retired, he returned to Marble Hill, where he spent his time doing exactly what he loved: cooking, gardening, playing golf, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being a board member of the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, and also went back to work for Lutesville Ford transporting cars, which he loved to do, until earlier this year. Jack was a faithful and active member of Creekside Faith Fellowship.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Lindell James; his mother, Fern James; a brother, Floyd Dean James; and his sister, Linda Stroder.

He is survived by a brother-in-law, Larry Stroder; nephew Steven (Angie) Stroder; niece, Sheryl (Don) Henley; and his cat, Booger.

Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Creekside Faith Fellowship.

A celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the church, with the Rev. Tim Zych officiating. Jack will be inurned at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Creekside Faith Fellowship Church.

Ford and Liley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.

