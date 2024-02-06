John Campbell

John Edward Campbell, 77, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, July 22, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Joseph Edward and Mary Antoinette Bechtel Campbell.

He and Connie R. Wills were married Aug. 22, 1997, at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

John was a certified public accountant and a former partner in Kerber, Eck & Braeckel in Cape Girardeau. He served as the president of Missouri State Board of Accountancy. In 1997, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and was a partner in Crowe Chizek LLP, until he retired in 2010 and returned to Cape Girardeau.

John served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education and held the position of president.

He was active with Ducks Unlimited and was an avid outdoorsman as a fisherman and duck hunter. He loved being on his boat or at the beach with family and friends.