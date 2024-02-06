Jerry Fitzgerald

Jerry Wayne Fitzgerald, 77, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born July 12, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Thomas Woodrow and LaVerne Alta Fee Fitzgerald. He and Pura Ramos were married on Dec. 16, 2001.

Jerry graduated from Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968, serving in the Vietnam War, was injured and received the Purple Heart, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge.

After his honorable discharge, he worked as a salesman in various businesses in Cape Girardeau and later in Texas. He owned a bakery in Texas, the Noble Cottage. His health deteriorated because of his injuries sustained in the war. He and his wife, Pura, moved to the Jackson area in 2005.

Loving survivors include his wife, Pura Fitzgerald; daughters, Kimberly (Ron) Tucker, Kara (Ben) Shaw and Amber E.N. Hawes; a brother, Thomas (Barbara) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren; two nieces, Tanya and Heather Fitzgerald; and three stepchildren Karri, Joseph and Tanya.