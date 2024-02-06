Jerry Fitzgerald

Jerry Wayne Fitzgerald, 77, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
He was born July 12, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Thomas Woodrow and LaVerne Alta Fee Fitzgerald. He and Pura Ramos were married on Dec. 16, 2001.
Jerry graduated from Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968, serving in the Vietnam War, was injured and received the Purple Heart, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge.
After his honorable discharge, he worked as a salesman in various businesses in Cape Girardeau and later in Texas. He owned a bakery in Texas, the Noble Cottage. His health deteriorated because of his injuries sustained in the war. He and his wife, Pura, moved to the Jackson area in 2005.
Loving survivors include his wife, Pura Fitzgerald; daughters, Kimberly (Ron) Tucker, Kara (Ben) Shaw and Amber E.N. Hawes; a brother, Thomas (Barbara) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren; two nieces, Tanya and Heather Fitzgerald; and three stepchildren Karri, Joseph and Tanya.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Singleton.
A private burial will be held in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Cremation will be accorded by McCombs Funeral and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The family suggests contributions be made to Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Jerry’s obituary at mccombsfuneralhome.com.
