Janet Jones

Janet Louise Jones, 80, of Cape Girardeau, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Lutheran Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born Nov. 11, 1943, to Rosco and Georgia Davis Huckstep.

Janet grew up in Gordonville with her 10 siblings. She became a medical secretary for Cape Radiology for 30 years until her retirement. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Loving survivors who will fondly, forever miss her include a daughter, Teresa (Robert) Bechard; sister, Margaret Wissmann; brother, Joe Huckstep; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

A private graveside will be held at Lorimier Cemetery.