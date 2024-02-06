All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 19, 2024

Janet Jones

Janet Louise Jones, 80, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on Sept. 13, 2024, surrounded by family. A dedicated medical secretary and St. Louis Cardinals fan, she leaves behind a loving daughter, siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet Jones
Janet Jones

Janet Louise Jones, 80, of Cape Girardeau, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Lutheran Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born Nov. 11, 1943, to Rosco and Georgia Davis Huckstep.

Janet grew up in Gordonville with her 10 siblings. She became a medical secretary for Cape Radiology for 30 years until her retirement. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Loving survivors who will fondly, forever miss her include a daughter, Teresa (Robert) Bechard; sister, Margaret Wissmann; brother, Joe Huckstep; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

A private graveside will be held at Lorimier Cemetery.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The family requests instead of flowers, please send a memorial in her honor to a charity of choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy