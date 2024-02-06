Jacob Dunn

MARBLE HILL — Jacob Murray Dunn, 87, of Marble Hill died Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Sikeston to Jacob H. and Edna B. Smith Dunn. Jacob and Judy Masters Dunn were married Sept. 2, 1978, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
He was a member of Jackson Church of Christ.
He served in the Missouri National Guard as a career counselor, draftsman and construction inspector.
Jacob was semi-retired as president of Harlan Development Corp. He formerly owned and operated Patton Steel Production, and was an industrial arts instructor at Oak Ridge High School.
He was a member of Missouri Action Association, Bollinger County Museum and American Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson. In addition, he was a former board member and president of East Missouri Action Agency, as well as the former secretary and governor of Patton Lions Club.
In his younger years, Jacob enjoyed looking at tractors rather than women. He was active in his community collecting stories and folklore from locals. He helped build a school house and loved riding his four-wheeler.
Survivors include his wife and two nephews, John Johnson and James Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Johnson.
Visitation and funeral were held Friday, Sept. 27, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton, with the Pastor Jerry Culbertson officiating.
Burial was at Patton Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Jackson Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
