Flora Meier

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Flora "Flo" Mae Meier, 93, of Washington passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025, after a long battle with age-related health issues.
Flora, and her twin brother, Billy Ray, were born to Willie F. Maintz and Flora Amanda Tuschhoff Maintz on Dec. 2, 1931, on a farm in the Kurreville community, near Oak Ridge. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and married Erwin. H. Meier of Cape Girardeau on Jan. 18, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim.
The family moved to Washington in 1966 where Flora became heavily involved in her community and children’s lives. She cooked many delicious meals for the Blind Center’s clients and staff. Her pecan ice-box cookies always sold out at fundraisers. She was a Girl Scout co-leader for many years, teaching young girls how to be more confident through activities such as hiking and camping on the Appalachian Trail. In 1998, she was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year for the ARC of Beaufort County. She was also instrumental in starting Grace Lutheran Church, a mission project of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville, North Carolina.
Flora also had a green thumb and filled her porches, garage and house with beautiful plants. She loved to mow her yard and her neighbor’s yard. Her summer garden filled her family’s and neighbor’s refrigerators with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Flora leaves behind husband of 67 years, Erwin H. Meier; daughter, Judy M. Jennette of Washington; son, James W. Meier of Wilson, North Carolina; grandchildren, Isaac T. Jennette of Washington, Jason S. (Susan) Jennette of Benson, North Carolina, Joshua D. (Alua) Meier of Cary, North Carolina, and Sara M. (BJ II) Copeland of Williamston; and great-grandchildren, John Jennette, Hannah Copeland and BJ Copeland III.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 15, at Grace Anglican/Lutheran Church, at 1776 N. Market St., Washington. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. The internment will be held for family members at 1:30 p.m. in Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Grace Church at the above address.
Washington Funeral and Cremation is honored to assist the Meier family.
