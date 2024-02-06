Flora Meier

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Flora "Flo" Mae Meier, 93, of Washington passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025, after a long battle with age-related health issues.

Flora, and her twin brother, Billy Ray, were born to Willie F. Maintz and Flora Amanda Tuschhoff Maintz on Dec. 2, 1931, on a farm in the Kurreville community, near Oak Ridge. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and married Erwin. H. Meier of Cape Girardeau on Jan. 18, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim.

The family moved to Washington in 1966 where Flora became heavily involved in her community and children’s lives. She cooked many delicious meals for the Blind Center’s clients and staff. Her pecan ice-box cookies always sold out at fundraisers. She was a Girl Scout co-leader for many years, teaching young girls how to be more confident through activities such as hiking and camping on the Appalachian Trail. In 1998, she was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year for the ARC of Beaufort County. She was also instrumental in starting Grace Lutheran Church, a mission project of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville, North Carolina.