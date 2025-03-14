Bonnie Schaefer

Bonnie dedicated her life to her family, always putting their needs above her own and enjoying watching her family grow. Their house was always inviting and hosted many family events with Bonnie making the delicious meals (like her famous fried chicken and yellow mashed potatoes). She was always smiling and supportive of everyone. Many problems were solved by sitting on the porch in the sunlight and venting to her. She inspired those around her, with steadfast devotion to health and faith to live their best life. Although she is no longer here, her legacy of kindness, laughter and love will live on in all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 W. Main St. in Jefferson City, (573) 636-3838.

Condolences may be left for the family online at www.millardfamilychapels.com.