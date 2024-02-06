Marian Clymer

Marian Jane Clymer, 87, went home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Lutheran Home Hospice.

She was born to Lester Bryan and Thecla Clara Westrich Knight on Dec. 28, 1937, in New Hamburg on the family farm. She married her childhood sweetheart, Curtis Junior Clymer, on March 18, 1955, and they were married 62 years at Curtis’ death Sept. 1, 2017.

Being the oldest of four, she enjoyed hosting many family holidays and meals.

She was a member of Word of Faith Fellowship in Cape Girardeau, where she taught adult Bible classes for many years. Her favorite pastime was studying the Bible and preparing her lessons.

Marian worked in food service at Southeast Missouri State University and Clippard Elementary School.

She is survived by one sister, Phyllis Schwab of Cape Girardeau; two nephews, Derek (Debra) Knight of Jackson and Dr. Jeffrey (Katie) Schwab of Marietta, Georgia; two nieces, Tracy (Jimmy) Lohmeier of Cape Girardeau and Kelly (Scott) Drew of Waco, Texas; five great-nephews; five great-nieces; and one great-great-niece.