Marian Clymer

Marian Jane Clymer, 87, went home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Lutheran Home Hospice.
She was born to Lester Bryan and Thecla Clara Westrich Knight on Dec. 28, 1937, in New Hamburg on the family farm. She married her childhood sweetheart, Curtis Junior Clymer, on March 18, 1955, and they were married 62 years at Curtis’ death Sept. 1, 2017.
Being the oldest of four, she enjoyed hosting many family holidays and meals.
She was a member of Word of Faith Fellowship in Cape Girardeau, where she taught adult Bible classes for many years. Her favorite pastime was studying the Bible and preparing her lessons.
Marian worked in food service at Southeast Missouri State University and Clippard Elementary School.
She is survived by one sister, Phyllis Schwab of Cape Girardeau; two nephews, Derek (Debra) Knight of Jackson and Dr. Jeffrey (Katie) Schwab of Marietta, Georgia; two nieces, Tracy (Jimmy) Lohmeier of Cape Girardeau and Kelly (Scott) Drew of Waco, Texas; five great-nephews; five great-nieces; and one great-great-niece.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law, Franklin (Carol) Knight, Lester Knight and Jerry Schwab.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Don Henson officiating. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Commerce, next to her husband.
The family wishes to extend appreciation to the staff and friends at Lutheran Home and Hospice for the kindness shown to their loved one.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Home or Lutheran Home Hospice. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.