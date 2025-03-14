Aline Bruns

Aline Loraine Bruns, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

She was born March 26, 1940, in Cincinnati to Frank W. and Marie Meyer Maltry. She and Robert A. Bruns were married June 8, 1963, in Cincinnati. He preceded her in death Feb. 6, 2014.

Aline was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, St. Vincent’s Women’s Council and the quilting group at the church. She also served as a cook at St. Vincent de Paul School for several years.

She and Bob enjoyed playing bridge for many years.

Survivors include three sons, John (Lena) Bruns, Raymond (Vanessa) Bruns and Alan (Danna) Bruns, all of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Susan (Ed) Casleton of Green Bay, Wisconsin; two brothers, Jim and Tim Maltry; three sisters, Judy Maltry, Lavern Graham and Jeanne Stilgenbauer; and six grandchildren, Amanda Bruns, Luke Bruns, Rachel Casleton, Tyler Bruns, Justin (Molly) Casleton and Emily Bruns.