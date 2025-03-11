Barbara Duncan

Barbara Ann Duncan, 90, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at The Villas of Jackson.

She was born May 13, 1934, in Gosnell, Arkansas, daughter of Ere Roy and Effie May Hassell Pruitt. She and Samuel Robert Duncan were married Dec. 7, 1951, at Calvary Baptist Church in Blytheville, Arkansas, by the Rev P.H. Jernigan.

Barb's husband, Sam, family, church, visual arts and teaching were her lifelong loves.

All holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were always special events at "Pa Paw", "Pepaw", "Papa", "Peeps" Duncan and "Ma Maw", "Memaw", "Grandma", "Meems" Duncan's house.

She was active in many church activities during her long, wonderful life. Singing in church choirs, teaching Career and College Age, Children Sunday School, Children's Church groups were special moments for Barb.

She had the privilege of traveling to Europe and Hawaii to be involved in educational activities: Swansea Institute of Higher Learning/Swansea, Wales United Kingdom, Honolulu, Hawaii International Conference on Arts and Humanities.

Barb had a diverse range of interests in the arts. As a watercolor therapist, she dedicated her time to volunteering with rehabilitation patients at various local hospitals and health facilities. Additionally, she found great joy in teaching Pysanky, a traditional Ukrainian egg art, which she discovered during her visit to Vinnitza, Ukraine.

She served on the park boards of Chaffee and Jackson. Additionally, she held past officer positions in Alpha Delta Kappa, Phi Delta Kappa, MSTA Retired Teachers and International Reading Association (IRA).