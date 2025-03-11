Barbara Duncan

Barbara Ann Duncan, 90, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at The Villas of Jackson.
She was born May 13, 1934, in Gosnell, Arkansas, daughter of Ere Roy and Effie May Hassell Pruitt. She and Samuel Robert Duncan were married Dec. 7, 1951, at Calvary Baptist Church in Blytheville, Arkansas, by the Rev P.H. Jernigan.
Barb's husband, Sam, family, church, visual arts and teaching were her lifelong loves.
All holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were always special events at "Pa Paw", "Pepaw", "Papa", "Peeps" Duncan and "Ma Maw", "Memaw", "Grandma", "Meems" Duncan's house.
She was active in many church activities during her long, wonderful life. Singing in church choirs, teaching Career and College Age, Children Sunday School, Children's Church groups were special moments for Barb.
She had the privilege of traveling to Europe and Hawaii to be involved in educational activities: Swansea Institute of Higher Learning/Swansea, Wales United Kingdom, Honolulu, Hawaii International Conference on Arts and Humanities.
Barb had a diverse range of interests in the arts. As a watercolor therapist, she dedicated her time to volunteering with rehabilitation patients at various local hospitals and health facilities. Additionally, she found great joy in teaching Pysanky, a traditional Ukrainian egg art, which she discovered during her visit to Vinnitza, Ukraine.
She served on the park boards of Chaffee and Jackson. Additionally, she held past officer positions in Alpha Delta Kappa, Phi Delta Kappa, MSTA Retired Teachers and International Reading Association (IRA).
Barb retired from her position as instructor in the Education Department at Southeast Missouri State University, where she was affiliated for 17 years. She was a substitute teacher for Jackson School District, retiring in 2018. Prior to her university teaching experience and subbing at Jackson schools, she taught for 25 years in the Chaffee R-ll School District in Chaffee.
Loving survivors include her husband of 73 years, Sam Duncan of Jackson; two daughters, Cathy (the Rev. Arvin) Haynes of Greenville and Susan Lane of Jackson; a son, Dr. Sam (Melanie) Duncan of New Madrid; six grandchildren, Aaron (Brandy) Haynes of Nashville, Tennessee, Scott (Ashley) Lane of St. Louis, Missy (Derek) Dyer of Jackson, Bailey (Andrew) Gross of Jackson, Samuel Lawrence Duncan of Cape Girardeau and Jenny Duncan of Chesterfield; nine great-grandchildren, Lucky Haynes, Nolen, Sadie and Lucy Lane, Chloe and Abby Dyer, and Eli, Clyde and Annie Gross; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dorothy Plunket and Leroy Pruitt.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday, March 14, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Arvin Haynes will conduct the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 14, 2025, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Barbara Pruitt Duncan Education Scholarship, c/o Southeast Missouri University Foundation, One University Plaza, MS 7300, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or by designating the scholarship at www.semo.edu/give.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Barbara’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
