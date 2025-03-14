Oliver Michaud

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville, and will continue from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 17, at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 17, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.