ObituariesMarch 12, 2025

Oliver Michaud

Oliver W. "Mitch" Michaud, 92, of Perryville died March 11, 2025. Visitation is set for March 16 and 17 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with a funeral Mass on March 17 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

PERRYVILLE — Oliver W. "Mitch" Michaud, 92, of Perryville died Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Mercy Hospital Perry.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville, and will continue from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 17, at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 17, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

