Darlene Kamp

Darlene Ruth Kamp, 87, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at The Villas of Jackson.

She was born Nov. 30, 1937, in Chicago, daughter of Raymond and Dorothy “Dolly” Witt Wiedbush. She and Charles R. Kamp were married Sept. 25, 1957, in Chicago. They had been married 50 years when he passed away Dec. 4, 2007.

Darlene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1987 with a degree in nursing. Darlene worked for Dr. Bill Seabuagh for 30 years and then Saint Francis Medical Center for 22 years. She was a homemaker who loved her family, loved crafting, family gatherings, an avid gardener and loved playing in the dirt. She was lovingly known as "Oma" to her grandkids.

Loving survivors include her two sons, Kerry (Pam) Kamp of Jackson and Kent (Sherry) Kamp of St. Louis; a daughter, Kia (John) Zieba of Madisonville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Kory Kamp of St. Louis, Kacey (Justine) Kamp of St. Louis, Kendall Kamp of St. Charles, Kaila (Andrew) Boyd of St. Charles, Kensley Zieba of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Kaitlyn Zieba of Madisonville; five great-grandchildren, Issac and Silas Kamp and Nolan, Sawyer and LouAnn Boyd; baby boy Ramsey due in May; a sister-in-law, Gail Wiedbush of Phoenix; and a cousin, Karen Adams of Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Bill Wiedbush.