ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Jack Kaempfer

Jack Kaempfer, 71, of Scott City died March 9, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be March 15 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Jack "Bimbo" Kaempfer, 71, of Scott City died Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven Teague officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

