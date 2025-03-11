Jack Kaempfer

Jack "Bimbo" Kaempfer, 71, of Scott City died Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven Teague officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
