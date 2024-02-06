Donna Foltz

Donna Arlene Foltz, 85, of Jackson died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday, March 22, at Jackson Church of Christ in Jackson. Donna’s grandson, Ryan Foltz, will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22.
Cremation arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
