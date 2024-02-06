Virginia Shrum

Virginia “Ginny” Lou Shrum, 97, of Jackson passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born May 22, 1927, in Lixville to John and Mary E. Statler Fellows.

The family subsequently moved to St. Louis, where she attended elementary school and was a 1945 graduate of Blewett High School in St. Louis. After graduation, she began working at Artiphone Co. As a teenager, she enjoyed going to Forest Park Highlands Amusement Park, St. Louis Cardinals games, roller skating and attending dances in the St. Louis area.

Ginny married Charles Dykes Shrum on Feb. 28, 1948. The ceremony took place at Whitewater Presbyterian Church in Lixville. She first met Charlie at a church picnic when they were small children. As an older child, she would spend her summers in Lixville with her grandparents, Daniel and Belle Statler and Thomas and Ida Fellows. She loved going to the country to visit them and other relatives and friends in Southeast Missouri. She began dating Charlie during high school. He served in the U.S. Navy, Pacific Theater, 1945-1946, and then in the U.S. Naval Reserve. They stayed in touch while he was serving his country. Upon his discharge, they reunited, and marriage soon followed. They began a family in 1954 with the birth of their daughter, Deborah. Later, in 1960, their son, Kevin, was born. To help support the family, Ginny worked several years in the offices of Ralston Purina in the 1960s. She and Charlie were great parents and provided well for their children.

Ginny was a loyal and faithful wife and mother who enjoyed caring for her husband and family. Her hobbies included Cardinals baseball, word-find puzzles, league bowling, baking and growing various plants and flowers. While living in Arkansas, she was a member of a women’s group that traveled to many cities and historic sites in the Mid-South region. Wherever she was, people loved her conversation, humor and quick wit. She always had a kind word to share. She donated to many charities as she always wanted to help others. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, taking pride in her family, friendships, appearance and work. She will forever be loved and greatly missed by all that knew her.

Ginny and Charlie had been married for more than 60 years when Charlie passed away in September 2008, while residing in Blytheville, Arkansas. In March 2011, Ginny moved to Jackson, residing 12 years at Jackson Senior Garden Apartments, where she made many friends and was loved by each of them. Since 2023, she lived happily with her son in Maryland Heights.