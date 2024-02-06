Berniece Ziegler

Berniece Ann Beussink Ziegler, 83, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Monticello House in Jackson, surrounded by family.

The youngest of nine children, she was born May 9, 1941, in Leopold, to Herman and Mary Holzum Beussink.

Berniece graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Leopold. She met her future husband, Jerome Ziegler, at a 1958 wedding in Leopold. They were married April 23, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church, and started a family shortly thereafter.

Berniece worked at Jackson Hosiery Mill, Schwab’s Food Mart, Town and Country, Country Mart and within the home raising and babysitting children. She managed Ziegler Rental Properties and was a bookkeeper for Ziegler Plumbing and Heating. She was a lifelong and devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, volunteering for liturgical duties and bereavement dinners. She was also a member of St. Ann Sodality.

Berniece is best known for her kind heart, volunteerism and philanthropy and unlimited love for her family. She enjoyed cooking great Sunday dinners for her family and spending time with them. She turned every holiday and birthday into a memorable event. She loved camping, quilting, traveling, watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, going to the casino with sister-in-law Clarice and caring for her property through gardening, landscaping and homemaking. Some of her greatest joys came from watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and school activities.