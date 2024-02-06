Berniece Ziegler

Berniece Ann Beussink Ziegler, 83, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Monticello House in Jackson, surrounded by family.
The youngest of nine children, she was born May 9, 1941, in Leopold, to Herman and Mary Holzum Beussink.
Berniece graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Leopold. She met her future husband, Jerome Ziegler, at a 1958 wedding in Leopold. They were married April 23, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church, and started a family shortly thereafter.
Berniece worked at Jackson Hosiery Mill, Schwab’s Food Mart, Town and Country, Country Mart and within the home raising and babysitting children. She managed Ziegler Rental Properties and was a bookkeeper for Ziegler Plumbing and Heating. She was a lifelong and devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, volunteering for liturgical duties and bereavement dinners. She was also a member of St. Ann Sodality.
Berniece is best known for her kind heart, volunteerism and philanthropy and unlimited love for her family. She enjoyed cooking great Sunday dinners for her family and spending time with them. She turned every holiday and birthday into a memorable event. She loved camping, quilting, traveling, watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, going to the casino with sister-in-law Clarice and caring for her property through gardening, landscaping and homemaking. Some of her greatest joys came from watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and school activities.
Loving survivors include four children, Becky (Mike) Kirby, Tammy VanGennip and Rick (Kathy) Ziegler, all of Jackson, and Nancy (Bryan) Greaser of Cape Girardeau; 10 grandchildren, Trent (Cammie) Essner and Heather (Lucas) Cook of Jackson, Tyler (Maryssa) Essner of Cape Girardeau, David (Taylor) VanGennip and Darren (Sydney) VanGennip of Advance, Jason Kirby and Sierra Greaser of St. Louis, Allison and Anna Ziegler of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brooklyn Greaser of Cape Girardeau; great-grandchildren, Riley Kluesner, Kane Cook, Paxton, Finley and Evan Essner and Blaine, Bryce, Brookson, Beau, Tate and Crew VanGennip; two siblings, Herman "Junior" (Vergie) Beussink and Betty Jane (the late Herman) Arnzen; five sisters-in-law: Clarice (the late Bernard) Beussink, Carolanne (the late Leonard) Beussink, Laverne Heuring, Joyce Schilling and Geri Riley; and a brother-in-law, Larry Horrell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; parents; siblings, Albert (Hilda) Beussink, Robert Sr. (Irma) Beussink, Gilbert (Beulah) Beussink, Leonard "Slim" Beussink and Bernard Beussink, Annie (Lester) Spooler; infant sister, Theresa Beussink; daughter-in-law, Mary Emmendorfer Ziegler; son-in-law, David VanGennip; and infant grandchildren, Amber Kirby and Ricky Ziegler.
Tim Beussink will lead the rosary at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. Guests attending the rosary will be seated prior to the service. Guests arriving during the rosary will be assisted with seating. Visitation will begin by ushering seated guests into the receiving line. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m., with visitation concluding thereafter.
The Rev. Randolph Tochtrop will celebrate funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, March 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Immaculate Conception 2022 Capital Campaign (https://pushpay.com/g/icjacksonmo).
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Berniece’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
