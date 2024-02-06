Harvey Hecht

Harvey Edgar Hecht, 85, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in the company of loved ones.
He was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Excelsior Springs to Harry J. and Wanda Hecht.
He went to William Jewell College, graduating in 1961 with degrees in English and math.
Harvey met Carolyn Lea Hecht, and they married Aug. 4, 1962. They moved from Missouri to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1963, where Harvey pursued his graduate work. While there, they had the birth of their son, Matthew Gregory, in 1966 and their daughter, Laura Michelle, in 1969.
The family moved back to Missouri, settling in Cape Girardeau in the fall of 1969. Harvey began teaching in the English Department at Southeast Missouri State University and continued to for more than 40 years. He was incredibly fulfilled in his role as a professor. He was especially proud of the film classes he developed.
He also served as the editor of "The Cape Rock", an award-winning poetry journal, for several years. Harvey adored his role and the interactions that came with it.
One of his greatest life experiences was when he was living in London with Lea while teaching in the Missouri London Program for two different semesters. He was pleased with his work with the program. Matt and Laura coming to join Harvey and Lea in London for a month only added to how wonderful the experience was.
Harvey enjoyed all sorts of games, from board games to card games to video games. He shared that love with friends, his children and his grandchildren. He was especially fond of Ms. Pacman, Q*bert, Tetris, Clue, Uno and bridge. He looked forward to playing games, no matter the type; he was known for always wanting to play “just one more game".
Another game Harvey immensely loved was baseball. He coached Little League teams, including his son Matt’s team, for numerous years. He made frequent trips to Kansas City and St. Louis to see the Royals and Cardinals play. Harvey and Lea even made trips to meet with close friends and watch the spring training games.
Even though baseball was Harvey’s favorite, he was also an avid football fan. He cheered for the teams for the universities of Missouri and Tennessee and professional teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs. Harvey also spent time as the public address announcer for SEMO football games at Houck Stadium
Harvey also joined several choirs; he most recently sang with First Presbyterian’s choir and Southeast Missouri State’s Choral Union. In other choral groups, he had unique opportunities to sing with Lea at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and at the National Fourth of July Celebration.
Travel was always a love for both Harvey and Lea; they not only loved traveling all over America but also abroad. They were introduced to the beautiful beach at Okaloosa Island, Florida, and started a ritual of going annually, which was then shared with family and friends and will continue after them. Other destinations they loved included New England, Colorado and Arizona.
He and Lea enjoyed several cruises. Favorite stops were the Caribbean, Alaska, Paris, Monet’s Garden, Normandy, Omaha Beach, Santorini, Malta, Mykonos and the Acropolis.
As much as Harvey and Lea traveled, they both cherished their morning coffee with friends. This tradition had been established for about 20 years — so long that the coffee group has gone through five locations, four of which are no longer open. The group often jokes about how they “killed” four coffee shops, but the cups of coffee, friendship and conversation have stood the test of time.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Carl Hecht; and his wife, Carolyn Lea Hecht.
He is survived by a son, Matthew Gregory — the twin of John Carl — Hecht (Barbara); a daughter, Laura Michelle Emmons (Steve); three grandsons, Troy Emmons (Laura), Adam Brown (Amanda) and Justin Brown; granddaughter, Abigail Emmons (Dakota); great-grandson, Landon Brown; great-granddaughter, Reagan Brown; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Friends may call from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at First Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m., being officiated by the Rev. Ellen Gurnon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to First Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Smokies or Reading Is Fundamental.
Online condolences can be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.