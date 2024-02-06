Harold F. Lowes, 84, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Jackson, son of Emil F.H. and Emma Louise Voges Lowes. He and Maretta Douglas were married Sept. 30, 1961, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Harold was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Harold worked for Strack Brothers Construction, Lonestar cement plant and Crites and Seiler Construction, and then started Harold Lowes Construction Co., which he owned and operated for 40 years.

He was baptized and confirmed at Hanover Lutheran Church and later became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Harold loved playing cards — especially pitch — and enjoyed fishing and camping with his grandkids.

Loving survivors include his wife, Maretta Lowes of Jackson; son, Chuck Lowes of Millersville; daughter, Andrea (Doug) Faulkner of Marble Hill; three grandsons, Theron Lowes, Garett (Sydney) Faulker and Colton (Maggie) Faulker; several nieces and nephews.