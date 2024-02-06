Gilbert Cracraft

Gilbert Christian Cracraft, 72, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Lutheran Home.
He was born Nov. 24, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to John W. and Helena P. Burgfeld Cracraft. His family moved back to Cape Girardeau when Gilbert was a young child.
He held numerous jobs over the years, including Laborers Local No. 282, City of Cape Girardeau, Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery, Nip Kelley Equipment and Painter’s Local No. 1292, where he served as president for one term.
He enjoyed wildlife hunting, fishing and rock crystal hunting. He attended Colorado School of Gunsmithing. He was an almost 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
In addition to the loss of two infant siblings, Gilbert’s brother, Billy, died in a motorcycle accident when Gilbert was just 17 years old. After the death of both of his parents, he reconnected with his half brother, Jack Cracraft, and family and was often invited and sometimes attended their large family gatherings.
Gilbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Cracraft; nephews, Lynn Cracraft and Kevin Cracraft; nieces, Jan Kelley, Jill Janet, Laura Nolan and Kara Cracraft Brown; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack M. Cracraft, John W. Cracraft III and William Lewis Cracraft; and sister, Beverly Cracraft.
At Gilbert’s request, there will be no public service.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.