Fred Margrabe

Freddie Joseph Margrabe, 75, of Jackson, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

He was born July 13, 1949, in Gary, Indiana, to Robert Henry and Dorothy Bell-Roll Margrabe. Later, the family moved to Oran, where Fred was a 1967 graduate of Oran High School. He and Cecilia Essner were married on Sept. 21,1968, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg.

Fred was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1968. From July 1969 to August 1970, he served on the USS Tutuila (ARG-4) on the U.S. Naval Support Activity Detachment Vung Tau as a boatswain's mate SNBM and as a LCM coxswain. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.

In May 1974, Fred graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with bachelor's degrees in fine arts and industrial arts.

In July 1974, he began employment with the U.S. Postal Service at the post office in Jackson. He retired in July 2004 as a window clerk.

Fred’s memberships included Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, VFW Post No. 10495, 43-year member of American Legion Post No. 158 and Disabled American Veterans, all in Jackson.

Fred was an avid and knowledgeable outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, vegetable and flower gardening, mowing the yard, chopping wood, motorcycling and all things nature. He especially enjoyed sitting outside under the maple tree, watching the wildlife scamper around in the yard.

As a committeeman with Boy Scout Troop No. 311, he participated in many campouts and adventures, where he earned the nickname, Rambo. Fred was elected to the Order of the Arrow. Along with his son, he completed a backpacking expedition at Philmont Scout Ranch High Adventure in New Mexico.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Cecilia Marbrage of Jackson; a sister, Barbara (Dan) Sadler; a nephew and two nieces.