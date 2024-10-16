Elmer Koenig

Elmer Marvin Koenig, 82, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Farrar to Reinhold and Marie Luehrs Koenig. He was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar and was a 1959 graduate of Perryville High School.
He and Donna Faye Sievers were married Aug. 23, 1964, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit.
Elmer was a lifelong farmer and honorably served six years in the Missouri National Guard. He was associated with the SEMO District Fair Volunteer Board, Missouri Farm Bureau, Pork Producers, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and 4-H leadership.
Loving survivors include his wife of 60 years, Donna Koenig of Jackson; two children, Keith (Jan) Koenig of Burfordville and Susan (Larry) Ahrens of Jackson; eight grandchildren, Jacob Koenig, Joshua Koenig (LeighAnna Colbert), Samuel Koenig, Adam Koenig, Landon Ahrens (Samantha Dohogne), Anna Ahrens, Asher Ahrens, Kasen Ahrens; sister-in-law, Verna (late Armin) Koenig of Farrar; and Donna’s siblings, Lonnie (Marilyn) Sievers, Randy (Vickie) Sievers, Stanley (Lisa) Sievers, and Judy (Ed) Brinker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Doris (James) Gihring, Armin Koenig, Irma (Roland) Recker; and Donna’s parents, Melbert and Hulda Birk Sievers.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson, and from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday, Sept. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit.
The Rev. Tony Kobak will conduct the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the church. Interment will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Immanuel Lutheran Church Special Fund or Saxony Lutheran High School.
