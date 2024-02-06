Billie Baker

With her family by her side, Billie Jean Baker of Benton died peacefully in her home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.
Formerly known as “Jeanie Harris”, she was a 1964 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Raymond and Loretta Harris of Benton; sister, Betty Lee Hency of Cape Girardeau; son, Billy Dale Chapman Jr. of Benton; grandson, Joshua Irby Sherrill of Caruthersville; and niece, Becky Davis of Sikeston.
Surviving Billlie are her two daughters, Laurie Ann Chapman (Carlton Sherrill Jr.) of Benton and Janell Lynn (Troy) Sinquefield of Covington, Tennessee; two sisters, Delores (Robert) Koch and Linda Hyde, both of Cape Girardeau; stepsister, Sharon Washer of Benton; and two stepbrothers, Bruce Turner (Emma Alleman) of Illinois and Mike Turner of Sikeston.
Billie has four grandchildren, Trey (Shawna) Sherrill and Christopher (Gabby) Murphy of Brighton, Tennessee; Katie Chapman of Oakland, Tennessee; and Justin (Deveeda) Sherrill of Caruthersville. She was a loving great-grandmother to nine great-grandsons and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Unity Baptist Church, 4846 Hwy. 77, Benton. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
