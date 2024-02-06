All sections
ObituariesSeptember 20, 2024

Billie Baker

Billie Jean Baker of Benton, formerly Jeanie Harris, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 11, 2024, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held on Sept. 28 at Unity Baptist Church in Benton.

Billie Baker
Billie Baker

With her family by her side, Billie Jean Baker of Benton died peacefully in her home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Formerly known as “Jeanie Harris”, she was a 1964 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, Raymond and Loretta Harris of Benton; sister, Betty Lee Hency of Cape Girardeau; son, Billy Dale Chapman Jr. of Benton; grandson, Joshua Irby Sherrill of Caruthersville; and niece, Becky Davis of Sikeston.

Surviving Billlie are her two daughters, Laurie Ann Chapman (Carlton Sherrill Jr.) of Benton and Janell Lynn (Troy) Sinquefield of Covington, Tennessee; two sisters, Delores (Robert) Koch and Linda Hyde, both of Cape Girardeau; stepsister, Sharon Washer of Benton; and two stepbrothers, Bruce Turner (Emma Alleman) of Illinois and Mike Turner of Sikeston.

Billie has four grandchildren, Trey (Shawna) Sherrill and Christopher (Gabby) Murphy of Brighton, Tennessee; Katie Chapman of Oakland, Tennessee; and Justin (Deveeda) Sherrill of Caruthersville. She was a loving great-grandmother to nine great-grandsons and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Unity Baptist Church, 4846 Hwy. 77, Benton. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

