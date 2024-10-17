Anna Smith

Anna May Smith, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau.

She was born May 20, 1930 in St. Louis to Loyal E. and Gladys Marie (Myrick) Hood. She and Fred Wayne Smith were married July 2, 1949, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

She was a member of Maple United Methodist Church. She served as a personnel director for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 33 years. She served as a volunteer for Saint Francis Medical Center for many years.

Survivors include son, Steven D. (Suzi) Smith of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Suzanne (Frank) Batchelor of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Jonathan (John) Batchelor, Matthew (Angie) Batchelor, Carrie Beth Smith, Janet (Matt) Anders; six great-grandchildren, Lucas Wayne Batchelor, Clay Batchelor, Sarah "Libby" Batchelor, Jackson Batchelor, Steven "SJ" Anders, Abigail "Abby" Anders; and two step-great-grandchildren, Ryan (Carlin) Mayberry, Taylor Mayberry.