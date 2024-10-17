All sections
October 20, 2024

Anna Smith

Anna Smith

Anna May Smith, 94, passed away on Oct. 18, 2024, in Cape Girardeau. A dedicated Sears personnel director and volunteer, she leaves behind a loving family. Services are set for Oct. 22-23.

Anna Smith

Anna May Smith, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau.

She was born May 20, 1930 in St. Louis to Loyal E. and Gladys Marie (Myrick) Hood. She and Fred Wayne Smith were married July 2, 1949, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

She was a member of Maple United Methodist Church. She served as a personnel director for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 33 years. She served as a volunteer for Saint Francis Medical Center for many years.

Survivors include son, Steven D. (Suzi) Smith of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Suzanne (Frank) Batchelor of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Jonathan (John) Batchelor, Matthew (Angie) Batchelor, Carrie Beth Smith, Janet (Matt) Anders; six great-grandchildren, Lucas Wayne Batchelor, Clay Batchelor, Sarah "Libby" Batchelor, Jackson Batchelor, Steven "SJ" Anders, Abigail "Abby" Anders; and two step-great-grandchildren, Ryan (Carlin) Mayberry, Taylor Mayberry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sons, Michael Wayne Smith, Jeffrey Alan Smith.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Estes officiating.Burial will follow at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Maple United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

