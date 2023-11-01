Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Dr. Jennifer Bengtson

Over the years, local law enforcement agencies have regularly sought Dr. Bengtson’s expertise in identifying human remains found in Southeast Missouri. As the founder of the Forensic Anthropology Cold Case Team at Southeast, she, along with her students, has successfully identified six individuals and returned their remains to families, who in some cases, had been waiting decades for answers. But Dr. Bengtson’s expertise goes beyond cold cases; she is regularly approached by local residents seeking to verify archaeological sites or artifacts from their personal properties. She provides all of her expertise free of charge.

In the past year alone, Dr. Bengtson has been recognized with the Governor’s Award for Teaching Excellence, the Provost Faculty Excellence Award, the McNair Scholars Mentor of the Year Award and the Outstanding Service Award from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

When not working or serving the community, Dr. Bengtson enjoys spending time with her husband Paul, their two dogs and three cats. She is extremely proud of her son, Gabe, a senior studying finance at SEMO.