Zonta: Who we are

The Women of Achievement event honors the significant contributions of women for their dedication and commitment to the region and their community. WOA is the major Zonta fundraising event that supports service projects and scholarships. Thanks to community support and the generosity of sponsors, we are able to continue the mission of helping women and girls locally and worldwide! 100% of all funds that are raised support initiatives that improve the lives of others.

Together we are stronger, and with our passion for empowering and lifting up women, we can accomplish great things. We invite you to join us to change our community and the world for women and girls. If you would like to learn more about our organization, please speak with any member, or visit our website at CapeZonta.org.