Zonta: Who we are

The forward thinking women who founded Zonta in 1919 envisioned a new kind of women’s service organization – one that would promote professionalism among its members while serving the needs of girls and young women in the community. Zonta is an international service organization of business and professional women working together to empower women through service and advocacy at the local, state and international level. Chartered in 1976, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau provides financial support to non-profit organizations and provides scholarships to Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. Members include women from various professions which provide an exceptional opportunity to increase our understanding of many professions and enhance networking opportunities. We donate countless volunteer hours for service projects that make a difference in the lives of women and girls. Our support is based upon the ever-changing needs of the community and is designed to have the greatest impact.
The Women of Achievement event honors the significant contributions of women for their dedication and commitment to the region and their community. WOA is the major Zonta fundraising event that supports service projects and scholarships. Thanks to community support and the generosity of sponsors, we are able to continue the mission of helping women and girls locally and worldwide! 100% of all funds that are raised support initiatives that improve the lives of others.
Together we are stronger, and with our passion for empowering and lifting up women, we can accomplish great things. We invite you to join us to change our community and the world for women and girls. If you would like to learn more about our organization, please speak with any member, or visit our website at CapeZonta.org.
