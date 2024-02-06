All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 10, 2023

Zonta Club to honor Kathryn Swan

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Kathryn Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, Nov 17, at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2023. The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau...

Danny Walter
Kathryn Swan
Kathryn Swan

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Kathryn Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, Nov 17, at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2023.

The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Zonta is an international service organization of business and professional women working together to empower women through service and advocacy at the local, state and international level. Chartered in 1976, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau provides financial support to not-for-profit organizations, and provides scholarships to Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

Swan is a commissioner on the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission for the state of Missouri. She is the former president of Johnson Communication Services, a small wireless telecommunications company in Cape Girardeau. In addition, she has been employed in a variety of nursing positions at Saint Francis Healthcare System and Southeast Missouri State University. Swan represented House District 147 in the state House from 2013 to 2021

Jessica Hill, a member of Zonta Club and executive director of Safe House of Southeast Missouri, said Abbie Crites-Leoni, a magistrate judge with the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon and Zonta will present her with its Celebration Award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's 2022 Women of Achievement award.
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's 2022 Women of Achievement award.Southeast Missourian file
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's 2022 Women of Achievement award.
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's 2022 Women of Achievement award.Southeast Missourian file

The 2023 Zonta Women of Achievement Award will be presented to one of the following nominees:

  • Jennifer Bengtson, an anthropology professor at Southeast Missouri State University;
  • MaKenya Owens, a Realtor with Ritter Real Estate in Cape Girardeau;
  • Beth Keller, a health-plan account manager for Saint Francis Healthcare System;
  • Kendra Eads, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence;
  • Casey Brunke, the Public Works director for the City of Cape Girardeau since 2010.

To purchase tickets for the Women of Achievement Luncheon, visit www.capezonta.org/fundraising/woa.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy