“These three women give themselves through their time, energy and talents to make a difference in our world with their success, tenacity and courage,” Hastings said. “Each of these women are unique and central to our community as we strive to live, grow, inspire and leave an honorable legacy.”

Bohnert said being selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award made her reflect on what she’s done in her lifetime, and how her actions have impacted the people around her.

“I love my family, I love my job, and I love helping those around me, and I’m very thankful I had the ability to do so and be where I am today. Everything I am and everything that I have today is because God has gotten me through many seasons in my life — many wonderful seasons and quite a few very challenging seasons,” Bohnert said. “So, don’t worry about where you think you’re supposed to be — no matter what stage of life you are in, you may be an inspiration to someone without even knowing it, so just remember that you can do anything.”

Upon receiving the Celebration Award, Rawlins also spoke about some of the challenges she and other women have faced in their lives and careers over the years, and how those challenges could be turned into “opportunities.”

“In terms of supporting women and empowering women, we must always remember that it’s not about us, it’s about paying it forward and encouraging them to take the challenges they have and see them as opportunities,” Rawlins said. “That’s what I think we can do for young women who are in those situations — convince them that it’s possible to overcome that challenge if they view it in a positive way, like an opportunity, because that’s how we did it.”

The Women of Achievement event serves as the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Area Foundation’s principal fundraiser for local and international service projects and scholarships to support and improve the lives of women in the Cape Girardeau area and Haiti, according to the club’s website. Chartered in 1976, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau is the oldest organization to recognize the significant contributions of women for their dedication and commitment to the region.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, visit www.capezonta.org. For more information on each awardee, visit www.semissourian.com/zonta.