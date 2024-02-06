Zonta Celebration Award: Dr. Nancy Blattner

Dr. Nancy H. Blattner assumed her role as the first female president of Fontbonne University in July 2020, but her inauguration was delayed until September 19, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Blattner previously served as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at Fontbonne from 2004 to 2009 and went on to serve as the President of Caldwell University, a Catholic Dominican university in Caldwell, New Jersey, where she served for 11 years.

Returning to the mid-west was a homecoming of sorts for Blattner who holds a B.S. in Secondary Education/English and an M.A. in English from Southeast Missouri State University and a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale,

A lifelong Catholic, Dr. Blattner fell in love with Catholic higher education during her initial tenure at Fontbonne. “Fontbonne was my first opportunity to be in a Catholic institution of higher education, and I knew from that point on, I never wanted to leave Catholic higher ed,” shared Dr. Blattner. “I’ve been very fortunate to have been in Catholic higher ed now for over 16 years. So, when the opportunity arose for me to entertain the thought of returning to Fontbonne as it was searching for its next president, it was very easy for me to want to come back here to the people and to the community that I really cherished. It’s been a very nice homecoming.”