Zion pastor to speak in Gordonville and Chaffee for Mission Festivals

Pastor Schnare, born in 1954, was raised in Cape Girardeau. He attended St. Paul's Jr. College in Concordia, Missouri, and Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, graduating in 1977. His seminary training was completed at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 1984. He has served congregations in Worland, Wyoming; Sweet Springs, Missouri; and Alliance, Nebraska. He retired in June 2020.

A meal will be served after the morning service at Zion Lutheran Church. After the meal, the Rev. Schnare will present a video on the work of LHF and open the floor for questions. The public is invited to attend any of the services and the meal following.

For more information, contact the Rev. Wayne Schwiesow, the pastor of these two churches, at (573) 243-5395.