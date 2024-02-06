All sections
NewsNovember 10, 2021

Zion pastor to speak in Gordonville and Chaffee for Mission Festivals

Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville will be observing its Annual Mission Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee will be observing its Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Timothy Schnare, a Cape Girardeau native, from Hamel, Illinois, who represents the mission work of The Lutheran Heritage Foundation (LHF) headquartered in Macomb, Michigan...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville will be observing its Annual Mission Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee will be observing its Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Timothy Schnare, a Cape Girardeau native, from Hamel, Illinois, who represents the mission work of The Lutheran Heritage Foundation (LHF) headquartered in Macomb, Michigan.

Pastor Schnare, born in 1954, was raised in Cape Girardeau. He attended St. Paul's Jr. College in Concordia, Missouri, and Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, graduating in 1977. His seminary training was completed at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 1984. He has served congregations in Worland, Wyoming; Sweet Springs, Missouri; and Alliance, Nebraska. He retired in June 2020.

A meal will be served after the morning service at Zion Lutheran Church. After the meal, the Rev. Schnare will present a video on the work of LHF and open the floor for questions. The public is invited to attend any of the services and the meal following.

For more information, contact the Rev. Wayne Schwiesow, the pastor of these two churches, at (573) 243-5395.

