All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 27, 2021
Yule Log Cabin says live holiday trees likely more expensive this Christmas
Prices seem to go up in every industry and in this year of supply-chain problems and increasing inflation, the Christmas tree business apparently is not immune to cost spikes. In a mailing this month to customers of Yule Log Cabin in Scott County, owners Joannie and Jerry Smith said to expect markedly higher live- tree prices because of a chain of events going all the way back to the market crash of 13 years ago...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A customer moves past trees for sale at the Yule Log Cabin Christmas store in Scott County, Nov. 27, 2020.
A customer moves past trees for sale at the Yule Log Cabin Christmas store in Scott County, Nov. 27, 2020.Sarah Yenesel

Prices seem to go up in every industry and in this year of supply-chain problems and increasing inflation, the Christmas tree business apparently is not immune to cost spikes.

In a mailing this month to customers of Yule Log Cabin in Scott County, owners Joannie and Jerry Smith said to expect markedly higher live- tree prices because of a chain of events going all the way back to the market crash of 13 years ago.

"The 2008 crash caused a glut of Christmas trees as buyers cut back on excess spending (and) that caused fewer trees to be planted in the following years," the Smiths explain in their mailer.

"Many family farms decided not to continue and that has compounded the problem that we see today. Wholesale tree prices are up about 20% and shipping costs have gone up 50%. This has forced us to raise our prices. When it rains it pours. We are holding the retail increase (at Yule Log Cabin) at approximately 20%."

The Smiths have encouraged their repeat customers to preorder a tree this year -- with the expectation of arrival at Yule Log Cabin, just outside of Commerce, Missouri, by Nov. 18.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other options

The artificial-tree trade has been especially hit hard by supply line snares, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

About 85% of plastic trees bought in the U.S. are imported from China.

This Christmas season, prices for non-live trees are expected to be up 20% to 30%, the ACTA reported.

"Delays are affecting every step from manufacturer to consumer. It's difficult right now to secure shipping containers overseas and passage on ocean freights," said Michael Shaughnessy, senior vice president of operations for Balsam Hill, a major seller of high-end artificial Christmas trees and decor.

Shipments also face congestion at U.S. ports and trucking companies continue to struggle to attract drivers to transport the trees to market within this country, he added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy