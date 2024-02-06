Prices seem to go up in every industry and in this year of supply-chain problems and increasing inflation, the Christmas tree business apparently is not immune to cost spikes.

In a mailing this month to customers of Yule Log Cabin in Scott County, owners Joannie and Jerry Smith said to expect markedly higher live- tree prices because of a chain of events going all the way back to the market crash of 13 years ago.

"The 2008 crash caused a glut of Christmas trees as buyers cut back on excess spending (and) that caused fewer trees to be planted in the following years," the Smiths explain in their mailer.

"Many family farms decided not to continue and that has compounded the problem that we see today. Wholesale tree prices are up about 20% and shipping costs have gone up 50%. This has forced us to raise our prices. When it rains it pours. We are holding the retail increase (at Yule Log Cabin) at approximately 20%."

The Smiths have encouraged their repeat customers to preorder a tree this year -- with the expectation of arrival at Yule Log Cabin, just outside of Commerce, Missouri, by Nov. 18.