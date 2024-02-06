Youth Coding League resonates with young tech students

More than 250 area middle-school students participate in the Youth Coding League, a weekly after-school program that introduces computer programming to students, and voting is live now to determine whose project stands out above the rest.

Stacy Dohogne Lane, community director for Codefi and the Marquette Tech District Foundation, said the students are in the postseason.

Youth Coding League players assemble code on laptops Sept. 25. Submitted

Coders are ranked individually and schools have team rankings.

One team from each school earned a spot in the championships, and voting is open now to determine a winner among those projects, Lane said.

Voting is open at www.youthcodingleague.com, and is open until Tuesday.