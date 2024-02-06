Youngster helping first responders with lemonade stand in Jackson

Local first responders are visiting Hillcrest Drive in Jackson to get a free lemonade from Chandler Urhahn, 13, who is running a lemonade stand this week to raise money for local first responders.

When asked why, he said, “I don’t think they get paid enough or get enough stuff.”

While first responders get a complimentary lemonade, all other patrons are charged $1 for a sugar or sugar-free drink. Urhahn said there is no secret to the lemonade besides it is made with love.

The teen’s church, The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau, is making a collective effort to raise money for first responders and other causes for their upcoming Serve Day. Urhahn said he wanted to join this fundraiser for many reasons, in part because of his record in volunteering, respect for first responders and his own dream to become a police officer one day.

He said he wanted to be a police officer since he was 5 years old because “I want to be able to help my own community, and be able to help and do good.”