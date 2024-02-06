Youngster helping first responders with lemonade stand in Jackson

Local first responders are visiting Hillcrest Drive in Jackson to get a free lemonade from Chandler Urhahn, 13, who is running a lemonade stand this week to raise money for local first responders.
When asked why, he said, “I don’t think they get paid enough or get enough stuff.”
While first responders get a complimentary lemonade, all other patrons are charged $1 for a sugar or sugar-free drink. Urhahn said there is no secret to the lemonade besides it is made with love.
The teen’s church, The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau, is making a collective effort to raise money for first responders and other causes for their upcoming Serve Day. Urhahn said he wanted to join this fundraiser for many reasons, in part because of his record in volunteering, respect for first responders and his own dream to become a police officer one day.
He said he wanted to be a police officer since he was 5 years old because “I want to be able to help my own community, and be able to help and do good.”
According to his mother, Shannon Urhahn, Chandler is very respectful to veterans, service members and first responders. She has seen him approach people in uniform to thank them. “None of us have ever asked him to do it. It’s just in his nature,” Shannon said.
Chandler said the firefighters and police officers who visited him Tuesday told him they were happy to see him doing something for the community and that helps them.
Chandler, his family and friends are operating the lemonade stand during the day time Tuesday, today and Friday this week.
Shannon said monetary donations and donations of Gatorade for first responders can be dropped off at Garber’s Men’s Wear in Cape Girardeau.
