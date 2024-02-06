All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 7, 2021

Youngster helping first responders with lemonade stand in Jackson

Local first responders are visiting Hillcrest Drive in Jackson to get a free lemonade from Chandler Urhahn, 13, who is running a lemonade stand this week to raise money for local first responders. When asked why, he said, "I don't think they get paid enough or get enough stuff."...

Sarah Yenesel
Chandler Urhahn, 13, poses for a picture with Jackson police officers Tuesday.
Chandler Urhahn, 13, poses for a picture with Jackson police officers Tuesday.Submitted by Shannon Urhahn

Local first responders are visiting Hillcrest Drive in Jackson to get a free lemonade from Chandler Urhahn, 13, who is running a lemonade stand this week to raise money for local first responders.

When asked why, he said, “I don’t think they get paid enough or get enough stuff.”

While first responders get a complimentary lemonade, all other patrons are charged $1 for a sugar or sugar-free drink. Urhahn said there is no secret to the lemonade besides it is made with love.

The teen’s church, The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau, is making a collective effort to raise money for first responders and other causes for their upcoming Serve Day. Urhahn said he wanted to join this fundraiser for many reasons, in part because of his record in volunteering, respect for first responders and his own dream to become a police officer one day.

He said he wanted to be a police officer since he was 5 years old because “I want to be able to help my own community, and be able to help and do good.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Chandler Urhahn, 13, serves Jackson firefighters lemonade Tuesday.
Chandler Urhahn, 13, serves Jackson firefighters lemonade Tuesday.Submitted by Shannon Urhahn

According to his mother, Shannon Urhahn, Chandler is very respectful to veterans, service members and first responders. She has seen him approach people in uniform to thank them. “None of us have ever asked him to do it. It’s just in his nature,” Shannon said.

Chandler said the firefighters and police officers who visited him Tuesday told him they were happy to see him doing something for the community and that helps them.

Chandler, his family and friends are operating the lemonade stand during the day time Tuesday, today and Friday this week.

Shannon said monetary donations and donations of Gatorade for first responders can be dropped off at Garber’s Men’s Wear in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy