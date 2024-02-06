Young Life to hold 40th anniversary gala in September

Young Life is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary as a part of Southeast Missouri with a gala in September.
The gala for the Christian youth organization will feature a silent auction, live music, entertainment and skits. Young Life area director Lane Freeborn said the group is booking and planning things out for the event "as we speak."
Freeborn said they wanted to bring together all the different kinds of people Young Life has affected.
"We decided to make it an event that could be open to the public and to invite not only former and past folks for a little bit of reunion, but also some folks who maybe have been indirectly impacted by Young Life to come check out what we're doing," Freeborn said.
He said the event will also act as a fundraiser for Young Life.
"We are hoping to kind of honor the last 40 years but set up the next 40 by, you know, just celebrating, remembering, reflecting and also raising some money to kick-start our next 40 years," he said.
Freeborn mentioned the group is still looking for corporate sponsors. The gala will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cape Girardeau Country Club, 250 Country Club Drive.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.