Young Life to hold 40th anniversary gala in September

"We decided to make it an event that could be open to the public and to invite not only former and past folks for a little bit of reunion, but also some folks who maybe have been indirectly impacted by Young Life to come check out what we're doing," Freeborn said.

He said the event will also act as a fundraiser for Young Life.

"We are hoping to kind of honor the last 40 years but set up the next 40 by, you know, just celebrating, remembering, reflecting and also raising some money to kick-start our next 40 years," he said.

Freeborn mentioned the group is still looking for corporate sponsors. The gala will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cape Girardeau Country Club, 250 Country Club Drive.