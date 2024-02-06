Year end 2022: The unusual stories from the region

While 2022 was a calmer year than recent others in Southeast Missouri -- cough, cough, 2020 -- it still featured a few unusual stories.

Among them ...

Cavers find lost dog

While exploring a Perry County cave system in early August, cavers discovered more than they bargained for.

A lost dog.

Abby had been missing for about two months, according to her human, Jeff Bohner.

A group of youngsters first came upon Abby, and experienced caver Gerry Keene of Perryville was the first adult to see her.

Keene and Rick Haley rescued Abby, calming her and giving her what food items they had.

"She was just laying there balled up on the mud floor," Haley said. "She did not get up or wag her tail, she was in pretty bad shape. It was obvious she had been there a long time. She was skin and bones, emaciated. There's plenty of water down there but zero things to eat."

Haley brought a duffel bag and a blanket to put Abby in, so she would be easier to move back out of the cave.

"She was willing to get up and walk around when we got back to the surface, but she was shaky and staggering," Haley said.

Another caver, Rob Cohoon, fed her some beef jerky.

"Rob almost lost his finger tips when he fed her," Haley said.

Bohner said Abby quickly began recovering from her experience.

"Abby is recovering well," Bohner said after the rescue. "She's still very thin, but she's been eating well. She's slowly getting back to a regular diet. She's walking around and friendly. Looks like she's going to make a full recovery."

So, how did she get lost in the cave?

The men speculated heavy rains may have washed her below ground.

Edward Spalding recently retired from Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, the grocery store where he held his first job as a teenager. Danny Walter

Full circle

In September, Edward Spalding retired as store manager at Food Giant in Cape Girardeau.

The retirement completed a lifetime employment circle -- Spalding's first job was as a 16-year-old stocker after school and on weekends at the grocery store.

Spalding stayed in the grocery business, working at chains in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. In 2009, he accepted an assistant manager position with Food Giant in Sikeston, Missouri. A decade later, the manager position in Cape Girardeau opened, and he jumped at the chance.

"It's my hometown, and my parents still lived here," Spalding said of the opportunity to return to Cape Girardeau. "I would come down to visit every other week, and I would always stop by the Food Giant because I knew most people there who had also worked at (another grocery)."

Spalding has big plans for his new free time.

"I'm going to take it easy through the winter months, but then my wife and I want to do some traveling out west," Spalding said. "Most of my vacations have been stay-at-home, so we're excited to see places like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon."

The sun sets on Tower Rock in Perry County, Missouri. The island was accessible by foot recently because of the low level of the Mississippi River, and thousands of people visited the site. Megan Burke

Accessible landmark

Though low water levels of the Mississippi River have hampered commerce for much of the year, there was a silver lining, at least for nature enthusiasts.