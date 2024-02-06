WWE and Alexa Bliss are coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday

About nine years ago, "Alexa Bliss" came to life fully grown.
The moniker, written in advance by WWE management, was already on a list for distribution by the time Lexi Kaufman, barely in her early 20s, received it and, with it, a new identity. After joining the WWE, Kaufman completely inhabited the character of Alexa Bliss.
When WWE returns to Cape Girardeau on Saturday, for the first time in more than two years, Alexa Bliss will be among the performers.
Less than half a decade into her career, Kaufman became the first woman to ever become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion title, before moving on to set other records.
Yet, when the WWE first took Kaufman under its wing in 2013, she had no pro-wrestling experience. Although she had been in athletics since the age of 5, physical rigors weren't the only professional demand. Pro wrestlers must also acclimate to a life on the road.
"We perform everywhere -- different city, different day, around 200 shows a year," she explained. "Growing up I was into a lot of athletics, I did a lot of sports. Now, I'm in a phase where I just got married, and I'm back on the road, doing shows again on the weekends. Just traveling -- different city, different day -- going town to town."
Alexa Bliss added that her husband, himself a musician, understands her time away from home.
Although she doesn't usually get asked what she does for a living outside the ring, Alexa Bliss said people are often surprised when it does come up.
"A lot of people don't ask, really. I don't get that [question] a lot. But when they do, I get a lot of, 'Oh, you don't look like you're in a wrestling ring.' Because, I'm not very big at 5 foot, 110 pounds. So, it's not really something people believe on the first encounter."
Despite the difficulties of being a traveling sports entertainer, Alexa Bliss said she enjoys her career.
"It's a lot of fun because I love performing. Obviously, what we do is fun, but it also hurts your body a little bit. You get banged up, a little bit, here and there. But you get used to it, and it's a lot of fun. Performing is a really big passion of mine, and I love what I do and getting to see all these different cities," she said.
Although Alexa Bliss watched professional wrestling growing up, traditional sports such as kickboxing, track and gymnastics dominated her life.
"Gymnastics and cheer, both competitively. Bodybuilding. Track. Kickboxing. Softball. You name it, I did it," she said. "I did athletics my entire life and then, after college, I did bodybuilding."
During one bodybuilding session, her personal trainer mentioned that the WWE was holding tryouts.
"So, I tried out and made it and have been with the company for like nine years now," Alexa Bliss said.
Alexa Bliss continually referred to the WWE as "the company," explaining her personal incentive comes from the desire to "represent the company" to the best of her ability.
But the obvious pinnacle for Alexa Bliss, in terms of pleasure, was interactions with fans.
"It's about going out, representing the company and having fun while doing it. But I love to interact with the fans, especially at live events. We work really hard, so I love to see them enjoy what we do. ... It's just fun to see people get excited to meet the superstars, because it shows what we do resonates and that they are entertained by us. That's why we do what we do."
She said the work of the WWE is art.
"We are storytellers, and that is an artform. We make good guys and bad guys, conflicts and resolutions. Behind every match is a story, and we tell those stories in front of a live crowd to get the reaction we're hoping for. It's an athletic soap opera."
The Cape Girardeau WWE live event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. Tickets are available at www.showmecenter.biz.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.