WWE and Alexa Bliss are coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday

About nine years ago, "Alexa Bliss" came to life fully grown.

The moniker, written in advance by WWE management, was already on a list for distribution by the time Lexi Kaufman, barely in her early 20s, received it and, with it, a new identity. After joining the WWE, Kaufman completely inhabited the character of Alexa Bliss.

When WWE returns to Cape Girardeau on Saturday, for the first time in more than two years, Alexa Bliss will be among the performers.

Less than half a decade into her career, Kaufman became the first woman to ever become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion title, before moving on to set other records.

Yet, when the WWE first took Kaufman under its wing in 2013, she had no pro-wrestling experience. Although she had been in athletics since the age of 5, physical rigors weren't the only professional demand. Pro wrestlers must also acclimate to a life on the road.

"We perform everywhere -- different city, different day, around 200 shows a year," she explained. "Growing up I was into a lot of athletics, I did a lot of sports. Now, I'm in a phase where I just got married, and I'm back on the road, doing shows again on the weekends. Just traveling -- different city, different day -- going town to town."

Alexa Bliss added that her husband, himself a musician, understands her time away from home.

Although she doesn't usually get asked what she does for a living outside the ring, Alexa Bliss said people are often surprised when it does come up.

"A lot of people don't ask, really. I don't get that [question] a lot. But when they do, I get a lot of, 'Oh, you don't look like you're in a wrestling ring.' Because, I'm not very big at 5 foot, 110 pounds. So, it's not really something people believe on the first encounter."

Despite the difficulties of being a traveling sports entertainer, Alexa Bliss said she enjoys her career.