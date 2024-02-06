Wrongfully convicted man, now free: 'I was finally heard'

ST. LOUIS — As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself.

Last week, a St. Louis judge overturned Johnson's murder conviction and ordered him freed. Johnson closed his eyes and shook his head, overcome with emotion. Shouts of joy rang out from the packed courtroom, and several people — relatives, civil rights activists and others — stood to cheer. Johnson's lawyers hugged each other and him.

"I can't say I knew it would happen, but I would never give up fighting for what I knew to be the right thing, that freedom was wrongfully taken from me," Johnson said.

Thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law that changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination, he can start to put his life back together. "It's persistence," the 49-year-old said Friday in an interview with The Associated Press.

"You have to distinguish yourself. I think the best way to get (the court's) attention, or anyone's attention, is to do much of the work yourself," Johnson said. "That means making discovery requests from law enforcement agencies and the courts, and that's what I did. I wrote everybody."

Lamar Johnson, at a law office Friday in Clayton, Missouri, is now free after spending nearly 28 years in prison for the death of a St. Louis man. A St. Louis judge on Feb. 14 overturned Johnson's conviction. Jim Salter ~ Associated Press

He said he was able to contact people "who were willing to come forward and tell the truth."

Johnson was just 20 in 1994 when his friend, Marcus Boyd, was shot to death on Boyd's front porch by two masked men. Police and prosecutors arrested Johnson days later, blaming the killing on a dispute over drug money; both men were drug dealers.

From the outset, Johnson said he was innocent. His girlfriend backed his alibi that they were together when the killings occurred. The case against him was built largely on the account of an eyewitness who picked Johnson out of a police lineup, and a jailhouse informant who told a police detective that he overheard Johnson discussing the crime.

Decades of studies show eyewitness testimony is right only about half the time — and since Johnson's conviction, across the country there has been a reexamination of eyewitness identification procedures, which have been shown to often reproduce racial biases.

At a December hearing on Johnson's innocence claim, eyewitness James Gregory Elking testified the detective had "bullied" him into naming Johnson as a shooter, allegedly telling Elking, "I know you know who it is," and urging him to "help get these guys off the street."

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason also heard testimony calling into question the informant's integrity. Even more, an inmate at South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri — James Howard — came forward to tell the judge he and another man were the shooters — and Johnson wasn't involved. Howard is currently serving a life term for an unrelated murder.

After two months of review, Mason announced his ruling Feb. 14.

"It felt like a weight had been lifted off me," Johnson said. "I think that came out in how emotional I got afterward. I was finally heard."

It was a moment he wasn't sure would ever come.

A connection to another wrongfully convicted man also played a pivotal role in Johnson's eventual freedom.