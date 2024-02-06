Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County

After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking “joint and several liability” against the county and the father of the children.

A petition filed on behalf of the boys’ mother, Ellen Underwood, states Kayden and Brantley Luttrell were passengers in a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by their father, Jacob Luttrell, northbound on Bollinger County Road 356 when Jacob Luttrell attempted to cross a low-water bridge over Little Whitewater Creek.

Luttrell and Underwood were not married at the time of the incident.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, the vehicle was swept away with the driver and three juvenile occupants entering the water. Two of the juvenile occupants were fatally injured during the incident, according to the report, and a third child — a 2-year-old — was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.