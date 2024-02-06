Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there 'rush' to convict?

ST. LOUIS -- The judge presiding over a hearing to determine whether a Missouri man's murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday whether police and prosecutors "were in a little bit of a rush" to convict Lamar Johnson.

At issue is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's effort to vacate Johnson's murder conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd. The Missouri Attorney General's Office wants to keep Johnson behind bars.

Testimony concluded Friday afternoon, with Judge David Mason giving the sides 10 days to file briefs, meaning no decision will be announced until after Christmas.

"This is all new," Mason said. "We want to look at this carefully. We want to get this right."

The hearing differs from a typical trial, and Mason frequently asked questions of his own throughout the five-day hearing. Some of those questions were pointed when the detective who investigated the case, Joseph Nickerson, was on the stand.

A tear rolls down Lamar Johnson's cheek as he testifies on the stand during the fourth day of his wrongful conviction hearing Thursday, Dec. 15, in St. Louis. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, pool

Nickerson characterized Johnson as a violent drug dealer who had been arrested in killings "probably three times" before Boyd's death, but was never convicted because witnesses wouldn't testify.

Mason heard that, paused, then asked, "You sure this isn't a situation where you guys were in a little bit of a rush to make a conviction?"

"Not at all, Your Honor, not one bit," Nickerson responded.

Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his St. Louis home by two men wearing ski masks on Oct. 30, 1994. While Johnson was sent away for life, a second suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term. Campbell is deceased.

Johnson, now 49, testified on Thursday that he was with his girlfriend the night of the crime, breaking away only for a few minutes to step outside to sell drugs. The girlfriend, Erika Barrow, also testified that she was with Johnson except for about a five-minute span when he left to make the drug sale.

Erika Barrow gives testimony during the fourth day of Lamar Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing Thursday, Dec. 15, in St. Loui. Barrow testified that Johnson was with her several miles away from the site at the time when the murder took place. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, pool

The drugs were sold at roughly the time Boyd was killed, Johnson said, but several blocks away. The two sites are nearly 3 miles apart.

"Did you kill Marcus Boyd?" an attorney asked Johnson.

"No, sir," Johnson responded, noting the two sold drugs together and were close friends.

"To this day I don't know why people suspect that I killed him," he said.