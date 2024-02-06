Wrong way driver flees in underwear; body found along interstate

This story has been updated with an arrest. To find out more, please go here: https://www.semissourian.com/story/2630812.html

Police on Thursday were looking for a man in his underwear who they say drove a pickup more than 20 miles north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 before crashing and fleeing on foot. Police are also investigating whether the man has any connection to a body found on the shoulder of the interstate near where the driving incident began.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was notified at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday of a blue or green Ford F-150 pickup near mile-marker 88 traveling north in the interstate’s southbound lanes. Officers responding to the scene discovered a deceased man on the inside shoulder of the interstate.

Meanwhile, the wrong-way driver continued north until eventually colliding with another vehicle and coming to a stop between the interstate and outer road. The man reportedly left his truck and fled on foot, shedding his clothes as he ran into nearby woods.

Although there were social media reports of other accidents caused by the wrong-way driver, the Missouri Highway Patrol said they had no reports of any.

“We know we have at least the one accident at the 111 mile-marker (near the Oak Ridge exit) and the one at mile-marker 88 that we are still calling a fatality incident,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott, public information officer with Troop E of the highway patrol.

Authorities say the driver of the truck is believed to be Myron Lee Tillman, 41. “He is a person of interest,” Parrott said.