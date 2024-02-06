Worst yet to come in Illinois flood fight

Sections of Illinois routes 3 and 146 remain closed today because of flooding along the Mississippi River and, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the worst is yet to come.

Meanwhile, McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, are in danger of being completely cut off by rising backwater.

“With all the rain that came through over the weekend, the river stages are pretty much going to hold flat the rest of the week. It’s not going up but also not going down,” according to John Osterhage, chief of the Corps of Engineers’ emergency management section in St. Louis.

“Water levels on the protected side of the levee (in Alexander County) will continue to rise due to both the rain that has fallen within the protected area and also the seepage that comes through and under the levee,” he said. “So with the river staying up high that seepage isn’t going to stop and the result will be that we’ll continue to see water levels increase a little bit in the protected area.”

On Monday, the Mississippi River gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 43.2 feet, 3 feet below its recent crest of 46.3 feet recorded two weeks ago and about 5.5 feet lower than the river’s record crest of 48.86 feet Jan. 2, 2016. Flood stage at Cape Girardeau is 32 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, the river was forecast to drop slightly, to 43.1 feet, by Tuesday morning, but then gradually rise again to 43.5 feet by Thursday.

Forecasters say the river stage at Cape Girardeau will remain relatively unchanged this week and won’t fall below 43 feet until the end of the month, in part, because of recent heavy rains in the Mississippi River basin to the north.

“We’re not going to see it start to drop at least through this week,” Osterhage said and explained the duration of this flood has been much longer than typical flood conditions and the saturated soil around East Cape Girardeau and McClure cannot absorb any additional floodwater.

“We’re pretty much getting close to an unprecedented duration for this event,” he said. In previous flooding situations, floodwaters have receded more quickly allowing flood gates throughout the county’s levee system to be opened, which would, in turn, drain the interior floodwaters.

“But because the water is up, the levee gates have to stay closed and the water in the interior has nowhere to drain out,” Osterhage said. “We’re going to continue to see seepage coming through as long as the river is at elevated stages.”

The lack of a permanent pumping station to help drain the floodwater inside the levee has compounded the problem. “There are a lot of smaller, temporary pumps that have been brought in to try to help or slow it down, but it’s a losing battle,” Osterhage said. “You really need a massive, permanent pump station to remove that water.”

East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said most of the 380 residents of the community were relatively dry until this weekend.

“It’s really been a day-to-day situation, but then the rainwater killed us,” he said. “We were doing good until all the rain the last few days.”

Aden said he has never experienced flooding as bad as this.