Work stalls on finding Missouri education leader

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Efforts to pick Missouri's next top education official after a controversial shake-up in leadership ground to a halt Wednesday after a technical move by the governor left the board without enough voting members to choose a replacement.

In an unusual move, Greitens repealed and then resubmitted his five State Board of Education appointees shortly after the Wednesday start of the 2018 legislative session. Appointees named during session cannot serve until they're confirmed by the Senate, which means the eight-member board no longer has a quorum to vote.

That effectively stalls the selection of a new education commissioner.

Greitens in a statement said he resubmitted the appointees to give senators more time to consider them for confirmation; senators now have all session instead of a 30-day deadline.

But their confirmations still appear at risk amid backlash over Greitens' role in the firing of the former education commissioner, Margie Vandeven.

"Those appointees are probably going to need some time, if I decide to give them a hearing," Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said during a Wednesday news conference.