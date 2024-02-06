Work on Hobby Lobby lot underway; William St. access coming soon

Access to William Street from the Hobby Lobby parking lot should be underway this summer, said developer Scott Rhodes, and other improvements are under construction now at the "Shoppes at South Kingshighway" development.

A plan proposed by Rhodes Development Co. and South K Inc. calls for several improvements to the shopping center, including adding landscaped areas, replacing structures and adding a driveway to William Street.

"The construction going on now is interior islands to add some landscaping, and redo the parking-lot lighting," Rhodes said.

Ameren will relocate some utilities, Rhodes said, which will improve parking-lot lighting.

Rhodes said Ameren gave the week of June 11 as the start date on their portion of the project.

After utility relocation is complete, Rhodes said, about 30 days later, the William Street right-in, right-out driveway can be constructed.

The driveway required approval from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), which was granted in 2017, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian.