Work begins on Chester Bridge replacement

Construction cranes, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment have been put to work behind the Chester Bridge since Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, marking the official start of the project to replace the 1940s-era span.

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, selected Ames Team on March 4 as design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge at an estimated cost of $284 million.

Chester Bridge has two 11-foot lanes and carries 7,000 vehicles per day over Missouri Highway 51 and Illinois Route 150 across the Mississippi River between Perry County, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois.

The current truss bridge was originally constructed in 1942 and was rebuilt in 1944 after a severe storm destroyed the main span.

The bridge has allowed motorists to travel both east and west across the Mississippi River for more than 80 years.

Over the course of eight decades, Chester Bridge has become less functional for modern vehicles, according to MoDOT and Illinois Department of Transportation officials.