Woodland High School considering schedule change for 2023-2024

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Woodland High School is considering a change in its daily schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.

Currently, high school students have seven classes per year, each meeting every day for approximately 45 minutes. The proposed change would transition to block scheduling, where students take eight classes, each meeting three times a week. Two of those sessions would be for 85 minutes. On Mondays, students would go to all eight classes for the traditional 45 minutes. The other four days, students would attend only half of their classes, but for 85-minute blocks of time.

Interested parents and students are invited to an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the high school library.

School administration said they believe the change would provide many advantages. The longer class periods would provide an opportunity for classes to dig deeper into their course curriculum, increased time for hands-on activities, and more meaningful contact time between teachers and students. Less time will be wasted in transition from class to class.

Curriculum director Barbie Stroder said the biggest advantage will come from the addition of an eighth class.

"The state sets 17 specific courses that students are required to take, and 24 courses are needed to receive a high school diploma. This leaves them with four courses to explore a particular career path they are interested in pursuing. If we expand to a block schedule, it gives the students the opportunity to explore four more classes during their high school career, which could open up more career opportunities for those students," Stroder said.

Freshmen in particular could benefit from this additional class. Currently, freshmen have room for only one elective class in their schedule. Every other hour is taken up by a required class. The change will allow freshmen to begin exploring their interests and abilities a year sooner.

RootEd college and career adviser April Brumfield expanded on this idea with an example.

"Students who say they like science in eighth grade might be encouraged to take science electives to explore what type of science they like best. They could end up in animal and vet science in the agriculture department and in ecology and botany in the science department," Brumfield said.

This early exposure could potentially open up more career opportunities for those students. As upperclassmen, students would have time for options currently unavailable. Brumfield followed the sample students later into high school.

"If they decided that animal science was the direction they wanted to go, they could possibly spend two afternoons a week working with a local vet to learn more about the field before spending money on becoming a vet technician or a veterinarian," she said.