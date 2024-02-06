For competitive skeet shooting, the future may be in a product called Shiskeet.

It’s an invention by Judson Mayfield, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri, that he said provides a safe, environmentally friendly way to practice skeet shooting. The skeet targets Mayfield developed, which are created out of manure and soy polymer, break down outdoors after two rains and won’t harm wildlife.

Mayfield, who graduated from Woodland High School this year, submitted his idea for the skeet pellets to the 2020 Bright Idea Contest earlier this year. He was named grand champion of the contest June 1 and brought home the $12,000 cash prize, according to the contest website.

As someone who practices skeet shooting himself, Mayfield said the product idea came to him while shooting clay skeet targets in a cattle field one day. He said he noticed how the skeet pellets had to be collected after each session to not harm livestock, but the animal manure was left to fertilize the field.

Mayfield said he developed the idea over a three-month period, creating a prototype of the environmentally-friendly skeet target in his school’s biology lab after passing a qualifying round in the contest. He said he used the school’s 3D printer to create a mold for the pellet and used heating equipment to bond together the manure and soy polymer.