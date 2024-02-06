For competitive skeet shooting, the future may be in a product called Shiskeet.
It’s an invention by Judson Mayfield, 18, of Marble Hill, Missouri, that he said provides a safe, environmentally friendly way to practice skeet shooting. The skeet targets Mayfield developed, which are created out of manure and soy polymer, break down outdoors after two rains and won’t harm wildlife.
Mayfield, who graduated from Woodland High School this year, submitted his idea for the skeet pellets to the 2020 Bright Idea Contest earlier this year. He was named grand champion of the contest June 1 and brought home the $12,000 cash prize, according to the contest website.
As someone who practices skeet shooting himself, Mayfield said the product idea came to him while shooting clay skeet targets in a cattle field one day. He said he noticed how the skeet pellets had to be collected after each session to not harm livestock, but the animal manure was left to fertilize the field.
Mayfield said he developed the idea over a three-month period, creating a prototype of the environmentally-friendly skeet target in his school’s biology lab after passing a qualifying round in the contest. He said he used the school’s 3D printer to create a mold for the pellet and used heating equipment to bond together the manure and soy polymer.
A roughly $2,000 portion of the winnings will be used toward applying for a patent for his product, Mayfield said, as he hopes to speak with investors and clay target companies. The remainder will be placed into a savings account to apply toward further product development.
Mayfield said he plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall to study agriculture business, and said he encourages others to take part in the competition in the future.
“I encourage anyone that can to take part in the competition, to aim high, dream, believe and go ahead and submit!” Mayfield said.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the contest showcase was limited to contestants and family members. However, a full list of contest winners is available on the Bright Idea Contest website at www.brightideacontest.com/county-champions.
The Bright Idea Contest is open to seventh- to 12th-grade students in Bollinger, Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Scott and Stoddard counties in Missouri. Submissions are judged on comprehension, organization, creativity, benefit and marketability, according to the contest website.
