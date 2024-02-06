Cape Girardeau’s first Women’s March is set for this Saturday at Capaha Park, and Immaculate Conception will hold a March for Life in Jackson.

Seventeen speakers will present at the Capaha Park bandshell during the Women’s March rally, which will include poetry and music in addition to speeches, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Renita Green of St. James AME Church, SEMO Campus Violence Prevention Program director Donna St. Sauver and Southeast Missouri State University student Mahala Pittman, an advocate for Planned Parenthood, will be among the speakers.

Following the presentation by speakers at the park’s bandshell, participants will march to the park’s Freedom Corner at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard.

About 20 volunteers met in early January to plan the Cape Girardeau march. Organizers said they anticipate around 100 people to attend the event, but volunteer Sarah Simas, who was also involved as a sponsor of the first Cape Pride festival om May, said she expects more. When she volunteered with Cape Pride, Simas said the preliminary estimates of attendees were similar but surpassed expectations despite rainy weather conditions.

Planned Parenthood volunteer and event master of ceremonies Carly Huddleston said the changing attitudes in Cape Girardeau, especially with the influence of the Women’s March in St. Louis, has allowed the community to be more receptive to the Cape Pride event and the Women’s March.

While this is the first year a Women’s March will take place in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis has joined cities across the country in hosting an early January Women’s March every year since 2017.

“I see so many women in our community that just are not empowered and feel the need to conform to gender roles,” organizer for Planned Parenthood Aaron Lerma said. “We have so many wonderful women in Southeast Missouri that I wanted to be involved in this in a way that just lifts those women up.”