Women's Empowerment Conference coming next month to Cape Girardeau

Judah's Healthy Women Empowerment Initiative (JHWEI) will be holding its annual Women's Empowerment Conference from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7.

The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive in Cape Girardeau.

JHWEI's mission is to empower women and children living in crisis.

"As a woman of compassion for women and children struggling through crisis, along with my unique understanding of delicate issues women face when coming to grips with addiction, partner violence, health issues, parenting and everyday struggles with emotional issues, our philosophy is that treatment created for women by women and based on empowerment can help women achieve long-term survival," Deborah Young, founder of Lion of Judah International Association of Outreach Ministries, said in a news release.