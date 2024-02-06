All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 18, 2023

Women's Empowerment Conference coming next month to Cape Girardeau

Judah's Healthy Women Empowerment Initiative (JHWEI) will be holding its annual Women's Empowerment Conference from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive in Cape Girardeau...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Judah's Healthy Women Empowerment Initiative (JHWEI) will be holding its annual Women's Empowerment Conference from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7.

The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive in Cape Girardeau.

JHWEI's mission is to empower women and children living in crisis.

"As a woman of compassion for women and children struggling through crisis, along with my unique understanding of delicate issues women face when coming to grips with addiction, partner violence, health issues, parenting and everyday struggles with emotional issues, our philosophy is that treatment created for women by women and based on empowerment can help women achieve long-term survival," Deborah Young, founder of Lion of Judah International Association of Outreach Ministries, said in a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's theme for the conference will be in support of Women's Empowerment as "Empowering women's health as catalysts for change".

Events happening during the conference will include a Saint Francis mobile wellness van, Be SMART children's presentations, seminars on children with autism and holistic medicine and children's activities.

Registration for this conference starts at 9 a.m. June 5.

For more information, Young may be contacted at dlinofjudah@gmail.com; visit the group's website, www.lojoutreachministries.com; or call (573) 979-6948.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy